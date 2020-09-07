Over the Moon, a new animated musical from Netflix, has not one but two different videos for you today, so consider yourself blessed. A making-of featurette goes behind-the-scenes of the production, while a music video features the first single from the flick, “Rocket to the Moon.” Watch both videos below ahead of the film’s October debut.

Over the Moon Music Video

Above you can see the lyric video for “Rocket to the Moon” from the Over the Moon soundtrack, performed by Cathy Ang, and written by Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, Helen Park. In Over the Moon, “Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination.”

Netflix releasing their own big animated musical feels like a bit of a big deal. Will they be able to compete with folks like Disney? Probably not! But it’ll certainly give viewers more options – especially now, with so many people stuck at home.

In addition to the music video, there’s also this video that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the “Rocket to the Moon” song.

Over the Moon Featurette

“When you have an emotion to communicate, and you’ve told it in every possible way, and you still have more to say, have your character sit down and sing it,” says director Glen Keane. Keane also goes on to praise the singing of star Cathy Ang. And base on everything here, it sounds like “Rocket to the Moon” is the film’s “I Want” song – the song where the musical’s main character sings about the thing they’re longing for.

Over the Moon features Cathy Ang (Fei Fei), Phillipa Soo (Chang’e), Robert G. Chiu (Chin), Ken Jeong (Gobi), John Cho (Dad), Ruthie Ann Miles (Mom), Margaret Cho (Auntie Ling), Kimiko Glenn (Auntie Mei), Artt Butler (Uncle), and Sandra Oh (Mrs. Zhong), with a script from Audrey Wells, who died in 2018. Look for the movie on Netflix October 23.