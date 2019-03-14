Clint Mansell, one of the best movie score composers working today, lends his considerable talents to the Out of Blue soundtrack. In the film, Patricia Clarkson plays a homicide detective investigating the murder of an astrophysicist and black hole expert. The case ends up taking Clarkson, and the audience, into unexpected places, and Mansell’s score reflects that perfectly. We have an exclusive track from the Out of Blue soundtrack below.

Out of Blue Soundtrack

On March 15, Lakeshore Records and Invada Records will release Out of Blue—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack digitally worldwide, with an original score composed by Clint Mansell, the composer responsible for scores for The Fountain, Moon, Black Swan, Noah, Stoker, and many more. The dark, moody and hypnotic music Mansell has composed here highlights the menacing moments in the neo-noir murder mystery. Directed by Carol Morley, Out of Blue focuses on New Orleans homicide detective Mike Hoolihan (Patricia Clarkson), who “investigates the murder of leading astrophysicist and black hole expert Jennifer Rockwell (Mamie Gummer)”, and finds that “her quest for the truth destabilizes her view of the universe, and herself.”

“So, here we have it, this soaring, heart shifting, mind bending soundtrack for Out of Blue,” says director Morley in the liner notes. “It takes you about and around and inside yourself. It propels, it develops, it leads us places. It is true to the film, but doesn’t illustrate what we see. It has its own energy, its own beautiful hidden depths, and it creates its own star spangled mystery.”

Out of Blue, starring Patricia Clarkson, James Caan, Jacki Weaver, and Toby Jones, opens in U.S. theaters March 15 and in UK and Irish Theaters March 29, 2019.

You can pre-order the soundtrack here.

Track List:

01. We Are All Stardust / Two Worlds

02. This Black Holes Dark Heart

03. Timeslip

04. .38 Killer

05. Parallel Universe

06. Wipe Them from Your Mind, Mike

07. Astral Blues

08. Observation Changes the Result

09. Out Of Blue

10. Schrödinger’s Cat