Netflix wants their own Planet Earth, so they’ve developed Our Planet, a gorgeous looking nature documentary featuring Planet Earth narrator David Attenborough as our guide. The nature series “explores stunning, never-before-seen habitats,” and features adorable animals, to boot. What more do you need? Watch the Our Planet trailer below.

Our Planet Trailer

People love the Planet Earth series, the very expensive, very high definition BBC docu-series narrated by David Attenborough (and also Sigourney Weaver on the Discovery Channel). Planet Earth is currently streaming on Netflix, and in all likelihood, the powers that be saw the viewership numbers and said, “We need to make our own version of this.”

Enter Our Planet, which features the same team behind Planet Earth, including David Attenborough. Here are the details:

This eight-part series will explore the unique and precious wonders of our natural world from the creators of the award-winning series Planet Earth. In partnership with World Wildlife Fund, Our Planet combines stunning photography and technology with an unprecedented, never-before-filmed look at the planet’s remaining wilderness areas and their animal inhabitants. The ambitious four-year project has been filmed in 50 countries across all the continents of the world, with over 600 members of crew capturing more than three and a half thousand filming days, and will focus on the breadth of the diversity of habitats around the world, from the remote Arctic wilderness and mysterious deep oceans to the vast landscapes of Africa and diverse jungles of South America.

Sounds good. And it looks good, too. Our Planet might end up being a nice distraction from, well, everything. Have you seen the news lately? It’s pretty dire. Perhaps we all need to take a step back and see the bigger picture.

“Our Planet will take viewers on a spectacular journey of discovery showcasing the beauty and fragility of our natural world,” Attenborough said. “Today we have become the greatest threat to the health of our home but there’s still time for us to address the challenges we’ve created if we act now. We need the world to pay attention.”

Executive producer Colin Butfield added: “I’ve never seen a natural history series that combines real stuff you’ve never seen before but that always has a really, really great narrative in each episode. It’s not at all preachy, it’s spectacular mass public entertainment, but by the end you are absolutely aware of the challenge of climate change and overfishing and deforestation.”

Our Planet debuts on Netflix April 5, 2019.