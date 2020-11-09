Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott, both of whom appear in HBO’s adaptation of His Dark Materials, are reuniting for another HBO project: Oslo. Based on the stage play by J.T. Rogers, who will also pen the script, the film chronicles the real-life secret back-channel talks that lead to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Bartlett Sher will direct the film while Steven Spielberg will serve as one of the executive producers.

Based on true events and the play by J.T. Rogers, Oslo follows “negotiations between implacable enemies — the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.” In the new HBO movie adaptation from director Bartlett Sher (who also directed the play), Ruth Wilson stars as Mona Juul, a Norwegian foreign minister; Andrew Scott will play Terje Rød-Larsen, a Norwegian sociologist and Mona’s husband.

The rest of the cast includes Salim Dau as Ahmed Qurie, Finance Minister of the PLO; Waleed Zuaiter as Hassan Asfour, Qurie’s associate & PLO liaison; Jeff Wilbusch as Uri Savir, Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry; Igal Naor as Joel Singer, Legal adviser to the Israeli Foreign Ministry; Dov Glickman as Yair Hirschfield, Israeli Professor of Economics; Rotem Keinan is Ron Pundak, Hirschfield’s associate and fellow Israeli professor; Itzik Cohen as Yossi Beilin, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister; Tobias Zilliacus as Jan Egeland, Norwegian State Secretary; and Sasson Gabai as Shimon Peres, Foreign Minister of the State of Israel.

Executive producers include Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger of DreamWorks Pictures, David Litvak of Bold Films, and Marc Platt; writer/co-executive producer, J.T. Rogers; director/co-executive producer, Bartlett Sher; co-executive producer, Cambra Overend; producer, Mark Taylor; Producers for Marc Platt Productions, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Siegel; Producers for Bold Films, Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, and Svetlana Metkina.

“In collaboration with Steven, Kristie, Marc, and Bold Films, we’re delighted to work with J.T. and Bartlett to adapt their inspiring Tony Award-winning story for the screen,” said Tara Grace, Senior Vice President, HBO Programming and Films. “Recounting the remarkable feat of two diametrically opposed sides coming together to find common ground, OSLO’s themes are especially pertinent, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have so many revered artisans on both sides of the camera working together to bring this to life.”

As a play, Oslo premiered Off-Broadway in June 2016 and then transferred to Broadway in April 2017. At the 71st Tony Awards, it won the Tony Award for Best Play.