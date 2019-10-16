Academy voters rarely take animation seriously, but they’re going to seriously narrow the field of contenders for Best Animated Feature. The field for the Oscars 2020 best animated features submissions reached a record high this year, with a whopping 32 films submitted for the category.

Only five slots are guaranteed for the best animated feature Oscar category, which last year was won by the groundbreaking Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. And it seems like the 2020 contenders are not slacking following Spider-Verse‘s Oscar win, upsetting usual dominators Pixar and Disney.

While this year, Pixar’s Toy Story 4 and DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World lead the pack, a few arthouse contenders like Netflix’s Cannes darling I Lost My Body and Japan’s International Film submission Weathering With You are making this year quite a crowded field. It seems like Japan is playing it safe by submitting the Makoto Shinkai anime film in both categories. Another interesting submission to note is Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Primal’ – Tales of Savagery, which is airing on Adult Swim as a limited series, but apparently qualifies as a feature film.

According to Indiewire, the members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch are automatically eligible to nominate the films for the five available slots, with other Academy members invited to opt in by watching a minimum number of films. Not all the submissions have been deemed to be eligible, as several have not yet had their seven-day awards-qualifying run.

The submitted features are listed below in alphabetical order (via The Hollywood Reporter):

Abominable

The Addams Family

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Another Day of Life

Away

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles

Children of the Sea

Dilili in Paris

Frozen II

Funan

Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Primal’ – Tales of Savagery

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

The Last Fiction

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Marona’s Fantastic Tale

Missing Link

Ne Zha

Okko’s Inn

Pachamama

Promare

Rezo

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Spies in Disguise

The Swallows of Kabul

This Magnificent Cake!

The Tower

Toy Story 4

Upin & Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris

Weathering with You

White Snake