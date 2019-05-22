One of Netflix’s biggest early original hits is coming to an end. A trailer for the final season of Orange is the New Black has arrived, and it consists of a bittersweet riff on the show’s theme song as performed by its cast members while they wander around the production’s sound stages. Check it out below, and take a look at some new photos from the upcoming season as well.



Orange is the New Black Season 7 Trailer

This cute, sentimental approach to the show’s final stretch is almost enough to make me forget how awful the sixth season of this show was…almost. (If I never see the “Badison” character again it’ll be too soon, and I’m still rolling my eyes about the conclusion of the “Carol/Barb gangster sisters” storyline.) I may have sworn off the show after what I considered to be its worst season, but upon reflection, I think I’m too far in to fully bail now, so I’ll give this last batch of episodes a watch and close out this thing once and for all.

But before that, take a look at these new photos (obvious spoilers ahead):

#OITNB's seventh and final season premieres July 26 — NEW PHOTOS: pic.twitter.com/Wz2foXG9Uz — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 22, 2019

I’m not ready to say goodbye to Orange is the New Black — NEW PHOTOS: pic.twitter.com/xmadsQsY0Y — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 22, 2019

I’d completely forgotten that Piper was released from prison! The entire show has centered around her time at Litchfield – with flashbacks filling in everyone’s backstories, of course – so this will be the first season that explores what her character does outside the walls of the prison. (She’s not the first one to get out, but she’s ostensibly the “main character” of the show, so I’m guessing the balance will be slightly different this season than it was when, say, the show bounced back and forth between the prison and checking in with Diaz on the outside.)

The final season of Orange is the New Black will debut on Netflix on July 26, 2019.