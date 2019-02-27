When Oprah Winfrey was still hosting her daytime talk show, she had the respect and admiration of millions of viewers. That’s because she always shined a light on controversial and sensitive subjects and came away with powerful revelations, moving stories, and challenging perspectives. And she’ll be doing the same with a new TV special that will follow the premiere of the Michael Jackson sexual abuse documentary Leaving Neverland.

Following the premiere of the two-part documentary Leaving Neverland on March 3 and March 4, HBO and OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) will air Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland, a conversation with documentary subjects Wade Robson and James Safechuck, as well as director Dan Reed. Making this conversation even more harrowing is that it was recorded with an audience of sexual abuse survivors and those who have been impacted by it.

Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland will air on Monday, March 4 at 10pm ET/PT following the end of the second part of Leaving Neverland. It will air simultaneously on HBO and OWN and will also be available on Watch OWN, HBO NOW, HBO Go, HBO OnDemand and partners’ streaming platforms on the same day.

Leaving Neverland is already facing scorn from loyal Michael Jackson fans for bringing back accusations of sexual abuse that they believe have already been proven false over the years. Michael Jackson’s estate and family have also been vocal about their opposition to the documentary and deny the claims within it. But this documentary is coming, and as our own review of the film says it “will completely change the way you think of Michael Jackson.” And more than likely, this Oprah Winfrey Michael Jackson special will only amplify what the documentary accomplishes.

If you haven’t seen the trailer for Leaving Neverland, you can watch it here. The official synopsis is below:

Leaving Neverland is a two-part documentary exploring the separate but parallel experiences of two young boys, James Safechuck, at age ten, and Wade Robson, at age seven, both of whom were befriended by Michael Jackson. Through gut-wrenching interviews with Safechuck, now 37, and Robson, now 41, as well as their mothers, wives and siblings, the film crafts a portrait of sustained abuse, exploring the complicated feelings that led both men to confront their experiences after both had a young son of his own.

The first part of Leaving Neverland premieres on Sunday, March 3 at 8pm ET/PT and the second part arrives the following night on Monday, March 4 at 8pm ET/PT exclusively on HBO, and it will be followed by Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland on March 4 at 10pm ET/PT on HBO and OWN.