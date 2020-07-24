2020 has been a great year so far: the U.S. is experiencing a booming economy, a period of zero political turmoil, civil unrest is at an all-time low, and everyone in the country miraculously seems to be happy, healthy, and all on the same page about the basic necessity of wearing masks if, God forbid, something like a deadly pandemic were to ever break out here.

So when Disney announced today that the Oogie Boogie Bash, the Halloween event at its California theme park, has been canceled, it was literally the worst news we’ve heard this entire year. Yep, I’m racking my brain, and I can’t think of a single thing worse than this.

The Orange County Register spoke with Disney officials and got confirmation that the Oogie Boogie Bash has been officially canceled this year, due to something called the “coronavirus.” (Weird – never heard of it.)

The Bash, which just launched in 2019 and replaced Mickey’s Halloween Party, was a separate-admission after-hours event at Disney California Adventure, which was hosted by the character Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas, serving as a monster of scare-e-monies. The event centered around a villain-themed “World of Color” show and included a Descendants-inspired dance party. Here’s what it was like:

It’s basically Disney’s family-friendly version of Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights, which was canceled today for the first time in thirty years. Both Universal and Disneyland are still closed indefinitely in California, also due to that “coronavirus” thing I mentioned earlier. [Note to self: look that up later.] Both Halloween-related theme park events are expected to return in 2021.