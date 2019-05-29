Following the release of Toy Story 4, Pixar is entering a new era: one that no longer includes sequels or prequels. For fans of the award-winning animation studio this is great news — even though Pixar’s sequels were of higher quality than most sequels or reboots out there, there’s nothing like watching a fresh, original Pixar film.

The first of these is Onward, a magical adventure film that stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as two elf brothers living in modern day suburbia. Disney has released the first Onward first look at the Holland and Pratt’s elvish characters, who “go out on an adventure to see if there’s a little magic left in that world.”

Onward First Look

Tom Holland and Chris Pratt already sound like a great onscreen pairing — one that we saw briefly and hilariously in Avengers: Infinity War — but cast them as two elf brothers in a Pixar movie, and you’ve got comedy gold. The pair star as Ian and Barley, two elf brothers who are as different as can be but are united in one goal — to discover if there’s “magic left in that world,” according to writer-director Dan Scanlon (Monsters University).

Holland stars as Ian, the younger brother who has a “shy quality and someone who is good at being a little awkward,” Scanlon describes. “Tom is great at that! And yet has a genuine sweetness to him that you really root for him.” Meanwhile, Pratt’s character was the exact opposite of that, a character who is “wild and chaotic and out of control, but in a very charming and infectious way.” Pratt’s casting is almost too on the nose — the role sounds like a slightly bro-ier version of his role in The Lego Movie.

But regardless, Onward seems like a rollicking good fantasy adventure from Pixar that boasts a star-studded cast, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the brothers’ mom and Octavia Spencer. This is Pixar’s first proper foray into fantasy since 2012’s Brave, but the film’s modern twist will likely offer a decidedly more goofy approach. Based on Scanlon’s previous credits as the writer and director of Monsters University, we can expect Onward to be a wacky, tongue-in-cheek character comedy with an unexpected beating heart underneath.

Here is the synopsis for Onward:

In Disney and Pixar’s “Onward,” two teenage elf brothers embark on an extraordinary quest in a van named Guinevere to discover if there is still a little magic left in the world. Featuring Tom Holland as the voice of Ian Lightfoot, and Chris Pratt as the voice of Ian’s older brother, Barley.

Onward opens in theaters on March 6, 2020.