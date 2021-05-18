Steve Martin and Martin Short are comedy legends whose decades-spanning friendship has been going on for almost as long as their absence from the screen (barring the occasional stand-up special). So it must take something good to bring them back in front of the cameras together. Martin and Short star opposite Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building, a new mystery-comedy series coming from Hulu. Watch the Only Murders in the Building trailer below.

Only Murders in the Building Trailer

Hulu’s trailer for Only Murders in the Building teases the absurd tone of the series and the release date, which is set for August 31. It’s a long time to keep us waiting for the Martin and Short reunion, but you can’t blame Hulu for keeping us in suspense. The series looks like a heightened and stylish comedy series that taps into Martin and Short’s goofy brand of humor, while appealing to the young-un’s with Gomez, who pulls from her Disney sitcom roots to keep up with the comedy masters. The three of them play a group of true-crime obsessives who investigate the grisly death of a neighbor in their Upper West Side apartment, leading them to bite off more than they can chew.

Also joining Martin, Short, and Gomez in the cast are Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan. Martin co-wrote and co-created the series alongside John Hoffman, who is probably best known for his work on series such as Looking and Grace & Grankie.

Here’s the synopsis for Only Murders in the Building:

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. “Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Only Murders in the Building arrives on Hulu on August 31, 2021.