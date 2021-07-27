Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are trying to solve a mystery in Only Murders in the Building. The Hulu series follows three strangers who team up to record a podcast after a murder happens in their apartment building. But their amateur investigation leads to an unraveling of secrets of the other residents of the building. Comedy and mystery ensue. Watch the latest Only Murders in the Building trailer below ahead of the show’s launch next month.

Only Murders in the Building Trailer

Only Murders in the Building (which I can’t stop reading as Only Murderers in the Building for some reason, no matter how hard I try) reunites Steve Martin and Martin Short and throws in Selena Gomez for good measure. The series comes from creators Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman, and follows three unlikely sleuths who set out to make a podcast and uncover a whole bunch of secrets in the process. Here’s a synopsis:

Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Surprisingly Emotional

While it’s clear that Only Murders in the Building will be comedic – how could it not with Steve Martin and Martin Short as two of the leads? – there’s more going on here than just jokes. “It’s really special, surprisingly emotional,” Craig Erwich, the head of Hulu originals, told Deadline back in 2020. “It’s really modern and self-referential about podcasts and murders, it’s got some great surprises. When they pull this off, it’s going to be really special.”

In addition to Martin, Short, and Gomez, Only Murders in the Building also stars Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan. Steve Martin and John Hoffman serve as writers and executive producers. Other executive producers include Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbit, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

The first three episodes of Only Murders In The Building premiere August 31 on Hulu. New episodes stream Tuesdays.