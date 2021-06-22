I don’t think anyone could predict that Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez would make an ideal comedy team together, but that appears to be exactly the case with Only Murders in the Building. The upcoming Hulu series features Martin, Short, and Gomez as true crime-obsessed strangers who find themselves drawn together looking into a grisly murder that happened in their apartment building.

Only Murders in the Building Trailer

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building is a comedy murder-mystery TV series headed to Hulu, and it looks pretty damn good. Steve Martin and Martin Short are comedy legends, and while you may have never thought the two of them should make a comedy with Selena Gomez, that appears to be a great idea based on the footage here.

Only Murders in the Building “follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”

There’s a big true crime boom these days. True crime has been with us for a long time, of course, but in the last few years, it’s grown exponentially, triggered by both the hit podcast Serial and the Netflix docuseries Making a Murderer. Taking a very believable true crime obsession and working into a storyline like this is a great idea, and I’m genuinely looking forward to Only Murders in the Building when it arrives this summer.

Steve Martin plays Charles, Martin Short is Oliver, Selena Gomez is Mabel, Aaron Dominguez is Oscar, and Amy Ryan plays Jan. The series comes from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Martin and Hoffman also executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbit, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

Only Murders in the Building will keep you guessing when it hits Hulu on August 31.