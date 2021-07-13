(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Though he’s occasionally popped up in supporting roles, comedian Steve Martin has never starred in a narrative television series…until now. Soon he’ll share the screen with his old pal Martin Short and singer/actress Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building, a new show that Martin co-created. Here’s everything we know about the series so far.



Only Murders in the Building Release Date and Where to Watch It

Only Murders in the Building premieres on August 31, 2021, exclusively on Hulu. This won’t be Martin’s first brush with the streaming world – he co-starred in a Netflix comedy special in 2018 – but this marks his first time starring in an ongoing streaming project.

What is Only Murders in the Building?

The 10-episode first season follows three strangers living in the same New York City apartment building who share an obsession with true crime stories and find themselves in the midst of one when one of their neighbors mysteriously turns up dead. The “clueless” trio team up in an attempt to uncover the secrets of their building and learn the truth about their neighbor’s demise.

“[The show is] really special, surprisingly emotional,” Hulu’s head of originals, Craig Erwich, said in an interview last summer. “It’s really modern and self-referential about podcasts and murders, it’s got some great surprises. When they pull this off, it’s going to be really special.”

Only Murders in the Building Showrunner, Crew, and More

Martin originally had the idea for this series, and he co-created and co-wrote the show with John Hoffman, whose credits include things like Looking and Grace and Frankie. Dan Fogelman (This is Us) also serves as an executive producer alongside Martin, Gomez, and Short, and the directors for the show include Jamie Babbit (Russian Doll), Cherien Dabis (Ramy), Gillian Robespierre (Obvious Child), and Don Scardino (30 Rock).

Only Murders in the Building Cast

The main trio is joined by Aaron Dominguez (Two Sides), playing a character named Oscar. Amy Ryan (The Office) and Nathan Lane (Mouse Hunt) round out the key members of the cast, and IMDb claims that Sting makes an appearance at some point, too, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

