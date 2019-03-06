In 1967, Gabriel García Márquez practically invented the magical realism genre with his bewitching, beguiling, baffling novel One Hundred Years of Solitude. It’s a dense multi-generational saga of the Buendia family, chronicling their struggles and conflicts in the fictional Colombian town of Macondo. It’s a story that’s nigh unadaptable, and García Márquez refused to sell the film rights through his death in 2014. But now Netflix has acquired the rights to adapt the literary classic into a Spanish language series. Read more about the One Hundred Years of Solitude TV series below.

Deadline reports that Netflix has picked up the rights to make the One Hundred Years of Solitude TV series, with García Márquez’s sons Rodrigo Garcia and Gonzalo García Barcha on board as executive producers.

This forthcoming Spanish-language series would mark the first time that One Hundred Years of Solitude gets the screen treatment. However, his son Rodrigo Garcia gave a vote of confidence for Netflix, as the streaming service plans to adapt the novel into a TV series rather than a feature film. Garcia said in a statement to Deadline:

“For decades, our father was reluctant to sell the film rights to Cien Años de Soledadbecause he believed that it could not be made under the time constraints of a feature film, or that producing it in a language other than Spanish would not do it justice. But in the current golden age of series, with the level of talented writing and directing, the cinematic quality of content, and the acceptance by worldwide audiences of programs in foreign languages, the time could not be better to bring an adaptation to the extraordinary global viewership that Netflix provides. We are excited to support Netflix and the filmmakers in this venture, and eager to see the final product.”

Netflix vice president for Spanish language originals, Francisco Ramos, added, “We are incredibly honored to be entrusted with the first filmed adaptation of One Hundred Years of Solitude, a timeless and iconic story from Latin America that we are thrilled to share with the world. We know our members around the world love watching Spanish-language films and series and we feel this will be a perfect match of project and our platform.”

The bestselling novel was a landmark achievement in Latin American literature, selling over 50 million copies and earning García Márquez acclaim and a Nobel Prize win in 1982. One Hundred Years of Solitude is now considered a pivotal piece of world literature, akin to the “Don Quixote of the Global South,” according to Vanity Fair. But its unique brand of magical realism, in which obscure, fantastical elements sit comfortably alongside reality, makes it an incredibly difficult story to adapt. This is a dense novel that overloads you with names and imagery, some of which bleed together until the story seems altogether dreamlike. There’s betrayal, incest, and uncomfortable child marriages. Could anyone successfully make that into a TV series?

George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series was deemed unadaptable as well, but Game of Thrones managed to create a TV phenomenon out of a dense piece of high fantasy. But adding that magical realism element is another feat — though the genre is seeing sort of a golden age in film at the moment, with movies like Burning, Sorry to Bother You, and Happy as Lazzaro successfully nailing the tone and surrealism of magical realism. Perhaps it could be pulled off, but it’s going to be hard.