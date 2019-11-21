‘One Day at Disney’ Documentary Will Be Narrated By ‘Frozen 2’ Co-Star Sterling K. Brown
Posted on Thursday, November 21st, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
There’s already plenty of content for the biggest Disney fanatics available to stream on Disney+ right now. But next month, a new feature-length documentary called One Day at Disney will be available, allowing fans to see what a day in the life at Disney is like for a variety of employees working for the massive multimedia conglomerate. The documentary will cover everyone from Disney theme park Imagineers to legendary animators and others in between, and one of Disney’s own stars will be our guide.
Variety has learned Sterling K. Brown will be narrating One Day at Disney, which will kick off a multimedia project that also includes a 224-page coffee table book released by Disney Publishing, followed by 52 videos ranging from four to seven minutes that will focus on a different Disney employee each week.
Brown has gotten comfortable at Disney in the past couple years by landing a role in Marvel’s massive hit Black Panther and lending his voice to a new character in the animated musical sequel Frozen 2. But he may be best known for his Emmy-winning turn in the NBC series This Is Us. This year, you can see him in the critically acclaimed drama Waves (read our review and watch the trailer), and he’ll also be popping up in the third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
As for One Day at Disney, the feature-length documentary will arrive on Disney+ on December 3, the same day that the coffee book will hit bookshelves. While the documentary shorts that follow the feature will chronicle even more employees at Disney, the feature-length film will only focus on 10 of them, and here they are:
- Eric Baker: The Walt Disney Imagineer who has overseen the creation of many of the intricately detailed props and lifelike creatures that inhabit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the newest lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts
- Ashley Girdich: A talented Walt Disney Imagineer who, as a Research and Development Project Manager, drives plans and helps teams execute some of the innovative robotics technology projects being created for our Parks around the world
- Eric Goldberg: The legendary animator known for creating the Genie in Aladdin and Phil in Hercules, directing Pocahontas, as well as for animating Mickey Mouse in the Academy Award®-nominated short Get a Horse!
- Mark Gonzales: A Los Angeles native who works on the world-famous Disneyland Railroad
- Grace Lee: A senior illustration manager at Disney Worldwide Publishing who has worked on titles from Zootopia to Fancy Nancy
- Zamavus “Zama” Magudulela: The talented South African actor currently playing Rafiki in the Madrid production of phenomenally successful musical The Lion King
- Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studio’s head of visual development who has worked on films including Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy
- Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: The veterinarian who cares for creatures large and small at Walt Disney World Resort, including a number of endangered and threatened species
- Jerome Ranft: The skilled Pixar artist who created detailed sculptures for animators to use as reference for such films as Finding Nemo, Toy Story 3, and Ratatouille
- Robin Roberts: The former ESPN sportscaster has been coanchor of the Emmy® Award-winning, top-rated morning show, Good Morning America, since 2005