There’s already plenty of content for the biggest Disney fanatics available to stream on Disney+ right now. But next month, a new feature-length documentary called One Day at Disney will be available, allowing fans to see what a day in the life at Disney is like for a variety of employees working for the massive multimedia conglomerate. The documentary will cover everyone from Disney theme park Imagineers to legendary animators and others in between, and one of Disney’s own stars will be our guide.

Variety has learned Sterling K. Brown will be narrating One Day at Disney, which will kick off a multimedia project that also includes a 224-page coffee table book released by Disney Publishing, followed by 52 videos ranging from four to seven minutes that will focus on a different Disney employee each week.

Brown has gotten comfortable at Disney in the past couple years by landing a role in Marvel’s massive hit Black Panther and lending his voice to a new character in the animated musical sequel Frozen 2. But he may be best known for his Emmy-winning turn in the NBC series This Is Us. This year, you can see him in the critically acclaimed drama Waves (read our review and watch the trailer), and he’ll also be popping up in the third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

As for One Day at Disney, the feature-length documentary will arrive on Disney+ on December 3, the same day that the coffee book will hit bookshelves. While the documentary shorts that follow the feature will chronicle even more employees at Disney, the feature-length film will only focus on 10 of them, and here they are: