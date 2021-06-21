We’ll soon be able to return to the world of Quentin Tarantino‘s most recent film with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel. Tarantino penned the book himself, and it’s set to expand on Hollywood with new scenes and storylines not glimpsed in the theatrical cut of the film. A new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel trailer has arrived to hype up the book, and it’s loaded with new footage that ended up on the cutting room floor, including new scenes with Damon Herriman‘s Charles Manson and Julia Butters as child actor Trudi Fraser.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Novel Trailer

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a long movie – it clocks in at 161 minutes. But it could’ve been even longer – and I’d be perfectly happy with that. It’s the type of hangout movie where, if it lasted 10 hours, I’d be perfectly happy to sit and watch it for 10 hours. One day, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood might follow in the footsteps of another lengthy Quentin Tarantino movie – The Hateful Eight. Tarantino recut that anti-Western into a Netflix miniseries, complete with new footage, and he’s said he might do the same thing for Hollywood.

“On the other hand, I look at series where you can spend more time on characters and story and explore more angles you don’t always get to do in films. So much of these films end up on the cutting room floor because they just don’t fit in that box,” star Brad Pitt said when the film hit theaters. “That’s why I think it’s interesting that Tarantino took Hateful Eight and ostensibly repurposed it as a [four]-part series. It’s almost the best of both worlds: You have the cinema experience that exists, but you can actually put more content in the series format.”

Whether or not Tarantino will actually get around to doing this remains uncertain – Tarantino is the type of creative person who is constantly getting attached to projects, only for those projects to never materialize (remember when he was going to make an R-rated Star Trek movie?). But while we wait for that, we’ll soon have the next best thing: a novelization of the film written by Tarantino himself.

A Complete Rethinking of the Entire Story

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood book both adapts the events of the film and expands on them, and this new trailer highlights the “new scenes” angle by showcasing a ton of footage that didn’t make it into the final film. There’s more stuff here with Charles Manson, as played by Damon Herriman. There’s also a phone call between Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Rick Dalton and the scene-stealing Julia Butters as Trudi Fraser, the child actor Rick meets on the set of Western television series Lancer. There’s also more footage of Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth and Margot Robbie‘s Sharon Tate.

“I think if you’re a fan of the movie, I think you will get a kick out of reading the book, and exploring the characters further and deeper, and learning secrets that you didn’t know, and were not in the movie,” Tarantino said. “It’s not just me taking the screenplay and then breaking it down in a novelistic form. I retold the story as a novel. So it’s not like, ‘Oh, okay, well he obviously had a few scenes left over, so he just took the screenplay and novelized it and threw in a few extra scenes.’ It was a complete rethinking of the entire story and not just a rethinking as far as throwing some scenes that were left out of the editing room. But I did so much research.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel arrives on June 29.