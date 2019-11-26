The first seven(ish) minutes of Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are now online via an extended preview, so why not kick-back and revisit the opening of one of the best films of the year? In the clip, you get Leonardo DiCaprio feeling insecure, Brad Pitt knocking back a Bloody Mary, Margot Robbie getting off a plane, and Al Pacino absolutely killing it in a brief but memorable role. Watch the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood extended preview below.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Extended Preview

I’ve never quite understood the trend of releasing the first few minutes of a movie online, but who am I to argue with the practices of showbiz? The opening sequence, including credits, of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is now available for all to see, and I’ll say this much: watching this made me want to rewatch the movie immediately. Which I can technically do right this minute since it’s available on digital. But I’m holding out for the physical release, because I’m a traditionalist.

Another thing I realized while watching this opening: Brad Pitt’s character Cliff Booth says a line here that he repeats at the very end of the film – something I didn’t catch the first time I saw the movie. Also: Al Pacino’s delivery of saying his character’s wife’s name – “Mary Alice Schwarzs!” – is hilarious.

The home media release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood comes packed with the following special features:

4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY AND DIGITAL BONUS MATERIALS

Over Twenty Minutes of Additional Scenes

Five exclusive behind the scenes pieces including: Quentin Tarantino’s Love Letter to Hollywood Bob Richardson – For the Love of Film Shop Talk – The Cars of 1969 Restoring Hollywood – The Production Design of Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood The Fashion of 1969



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood arrives on Blu-ray December 10.