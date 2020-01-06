Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is already a long movie, but it’s about to get even longer. Quentin Tarantino shot a lot of footage for his latest film, and there’s a chance we might get to see it all in about a year. Rumors of an extended cut of Hollywood have abounded ever since the film premiered, including the potential for a Netflix miniseries release – something Tarantino did for an extended version of The Hateful Eight. During a recent Q&A, Tarantino confirmed that a longer cut does indeed exist, and it might be released.

Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio recently got together again for an FYC screening of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where Tarantino confirmed a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood extended cut could be headed our way very soon. “It’s all good,” Tarantino said of the additional footage (via Collider). “It’s all great. I don’t know if an audience would sit for it, but I love it. So we showed it to Tom Rothman and it was like, ‘OK, here this all is. We know that this is a movie, but maybe you can help us out because we like everything.”

At which point Pitt asked Tarantino if the general public would ever get to see all of this footage. “Hey look, it’s all good so once this whole thing is said and done, maybe in a year’s time, we probably will,” Tarantino replied. Last year, Pitt hinted that Tarantino might be working on a Hollywood miniseries for Netflix – an approach Tarantino took for The Hateful Eight.

It’s still not clear what approach Tarantino will take here, but it’s obvious that there’s plenty of unused footage left to see. The trailers for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had several beats not in the film itself (I particularly remember a shot of Margot Robbie’s Sharon Tate climbing out of a swimming pool), and Damon Herriman, who plays Charles Manson in one brief scene in the theatrical cut, says he definitely shot more Manson scenes that didn’t end up in the movie.

I loved Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and would happily watch an even longer cut, be it a film or a miniseries. Whatever Tarantino wants to do with this thing, I’m in. Here’s hoping this is something that’s actually going to happen and not one of those things Tarantino just likes to talk about without actually going through with, like his now-dead R-rated Star Trek movie.