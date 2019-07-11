The Alamo Drafthouse is going all-in on Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The theater chain will screen the filmmaker’s latest on 35mm at 19 locations across the country. Featuring vintage 35mm trailers and special repertory programming, this entire scenario seems custom-made to entice cinephiles across the land. There will also be 70mm screenings.

Learn more about the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Drafthouse screenings below.

“We’re honored and thankful to be able to screen Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on 35mm and 70mm,” says Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO Tim League. “We remain committed to supporting film screenings across the brand, both to celebrate the unique richness, depth and clarity of the projected film image but also to share the vast history of cinema that is only available on film.”

Each 35mm screening will feature vintage 35mm trailers from the non-profit film archive AGFA. The following locations are confirmed for 35mm screenings of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood:

New York, NY

Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn

Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers

San Francisco, CA

Alamo Drafthouse New Mission [70mm]

Los Angeles, CA

Alamo Drafthouse Downtown LA (tickets on sale soon)

Austin, TX

Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

Alamo Drafthouse Village

Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline

Alamo Drafthouse Ritz

San Antonio, TX

Alamo Drafthouse Park North

Alamo Drafthouse Marketplace

Denver, CO

Alamo Drafthouse Littleton

Kansas City, MO

Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet

Raleigh, NC

Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh

Phoenix, AZ

Alamo Drafthouse Tempe

Dallas / Fort Worth, TX

Alamo Drafthouse Cedars

Alamo Drafthouse Richardson

Alamo Drafthouse Las Colinas

Lubbock, TX

Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock

El Paso, TX

Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo

In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt plays a stunt performer, and to tie into that stuntman angle, the Drafthouse will also be screening a nationwide retrospective of classic stunt-driven films. Here’s the line-up and the details:

“Don’t Try This At Home” Stunt Programming

The salute to Stunt performers will extend well into August, as the company kicks off a month-long celebration called “Don’t Try This at Home. The retrospective revisits a century’s worth of ground-breaking stunt performances, from Buster Keaton’s 1928 silent film STEAMBOAT BILL, JR. to director Richard Rush’s acclaimed but rarely seen 1980 film THE STUNT MAN, to recent films like Lonely Island’s cult vehicle HOT ROD and George Miller’s awe-inspiring MAD MAX: FURY ROAD.

Title selection may vary by location, but most Alamo Drafthouse cities can expect to see the following films this August:

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD Movie Party

Witness our most shiny and chrome movie party ever as we celebrate George Miller’s modern action classic.

THE BLUES BROTHERS Beer Dinner

Throw back a few cold ones as Jake and Elwood tear through Chicago on a mission from God.

DREDD / DREDD 3D

The honorable Judge Dredd is now presiding, and he’s up against a ruthless drug lord (Lena Headey) in a high-rise full of killers. In 3D at select locations.

BLADE

Watch Wesley Snipes slice and dice every vampire in sight.

HOT ROD Movie Party

Strap in for the death-defying-est movie party of the year with this hilarious cult classic from The Lonely Island.

DRUNKEN MASTER

Kung-fu and comedy come together in the film that propelled Jackie Chan to stardom.

STEAMBOAT BILL, JR.

See one of the purest blends of stunt work and comedy in this gut-busting, jaw-dropping Buster Keaton masterpiece. Free for Alamo Victory members.

THE STUNT MAN

An eccentric action-comedy about a fugitive from the law who inadvertently becomes a stunt man on a Hollywood movie set.

HOOPER

Burt Reynolds shines as an aging stunt man who has to prove he’s still the best in the biz when a reckless young hotshot arrives on the scene.