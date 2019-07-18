The first Once Upon a Time in Hollywood clip just popped up online, featuring a stuttering Leonardo DiCaprio, a too cool for school Brad Pitt, and a flustered Kurt Russell. The striking thing here is how relatively low-key this clip is compared to the energetic trailers we’ve seen so far. Perhaps Sony wants to save all the wild stuff for the movie itself. Watch the clip from Quentin Tarantino‘s latest below.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Clip

Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) just wants some work for his longtime friend and stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Enter Randy (Kurt Russell), a stunt coordinator on the film Rick is working on. In the clip above, Rick – stuttering here and there – attempts to talk Randy into giving Cliff something to do. But Randy apparently does not like Cliff very much. “I don’t dig him,” Randy says. “And I don’t dig the vibe he brings on a set.”

Awkward. Having not seen Once Upon a Time in Hollywood yet, I’m not sure just what it is about Cliff and his vibe that Randy doesn’t dig. I guess we’ll have to wait and see. I do think it’s a bit curious that this is the first official clip released from the film, rather than something a bit funnier, or perhaps something featuring Margot Robbie‘s Sharon Tate.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood “visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.” Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, Kurt Russell, and Al Pacino star, along with about 5,000 other people.

Early reviews for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have been overwhelmingly positive. As our own review, from Jason Gorber, stated: “Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood is a beautiful, brash rumination on the grime and beauty that Hollywood both represents and the real world effects of its mythmaking.” I’m incredibly excited to finally see it next week.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens July 26, 2019.