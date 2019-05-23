Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has a huge cast, but it looks like a few of those cast members didn’t make it into the final film. After Quentin Tarantino‘s latest screened at Cannes, one critic pointed out that several of the previously-announced actors aren’t in the movie – but that might change. According to Tarantino himself, there’s a good chance he’s going to make Once Upon a Time in Hollywood longer.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell – these are only a smattering of names that were announced as part of the sprawling Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cast. Sadly, not everyone made the cut. According to Indiewire, Danny Strong, James Marsden, James Remar, and Tim Roth are nowhere to be found in the movie, despite being part of the announced cast.

So what happened to them? They ended up on the cutting room floor, obviously. Tarantino was working on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood up to the wire, and just finished the film in time for Cannes. The reaction to the film out of Cannes has been overwhelmingly positive – but that doesn’t mean Tarantino is content to leave well enough alone.

In an interview (also with Indiewire), the filmmaker states that he might go back and make the movie even longer – a move that could restore some of those missing actors. “I may make it longer,” Tarantino says in the interview, revealing that the assembly cut of the movie – that is, the cut with every single thing shot – ran about four hours and twenty minutes. Tarantino and editor Fred Raskin cut the film down to two hours and thirty-nine minutes – which is the length of the version that played at Cannes.

“I wouldn’t take anything else out,” Tarantino says. “I’m going to explore possibly putting something back in. If anything, I wanted to go to Cannes too short. if I’m going to err, I’m going to err on too tight.” The director added that even the actors who remained in the Cannes cut lost some scenes.

Tarantino seems to be gravitating towards multiple cuts of his films now. He recently cut a miniseries version of The Hateful Eight for Netflix, and when I spoke with him about this cut, he revealed that he’s also put together a director’s cut of Django Unchained. “[There’s] the idea that now you can make a movie, and the movie is the movie, and the movie has all the limitations that the movie has that a novel doesn’t have, that’s the way it is,” Tarantino said during our interview. “But the idea that after that, after that is done, after that movie is said and done, not that that’s just some ghost or some weird little version, but the idea that you could have a fuller version come out, after the fact, that’s kind of exciting.”

Whether or not he’ll cut a longer version of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for its upcoming theatrical release, or if he’ll save that for some home media release in the future, remains to be seen.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens July 26, 2019.