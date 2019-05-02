Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will eschew the Hollywood premiere for France’s most prestigious film festival. Quentin Tarantino’s highly anticipated film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as a washed up actor and his stuntman in 1969 will be making its world premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Cannes premiere was announced by the festival on Thursday.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will make its world premiere as part of Cannes’ 2019 competition lineup, the festival announced on its website. The 2 hour 45 minute film will be competing for the festival’s prestigious Palme D’Or alongside films like the newly announced Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo by Blue is the Warmest Color’s Abdellatif Kechiche, as well as Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain and Glory, Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, and more.

Tarantino’s film was conspicuously missing from the initial slate of films announced last month, at which time festival director Thierry Frémaux confirmed that the film was “not ready” for a public screening due to its lengthy post-production process. But Tarantino, who Frémaux called “a real, loyal and punctual child of Cannes,” reportedly stayed in the editing room for four months to get the film ready in time for a May Cannes premiere. Frémaux added in a statement:

“Like for Inglourious Basterds, he’ll definitely be there – 25 years after the Palme d’or for Pulp Fiction – with a finished film screened in 35mm and his cast in tow (Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt). His film is a love letter to the Hollywood of his childhood, a rock music tour of 1969, and an ode to cinema as a whole. In addition to thanking Quentin and his crew for spending days and nights in the editing room, the festival wants to give special thanks to the teams at Sony Pictures, who made all of this possible.”

The filmmaker has been busy in the editing room lately, cutting a new version of The Hateful Eight for Netflix and preparing a director’s cut of Django Unchained for release after the debut of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino recently told /Film in an exclusive interview. At the time of the interview, Tarantino confirmed he was in the mix-stage of the post-production process for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will chart the story of a washed-up TV actor (DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Pitt) as they navigate fame and fortune in the Golden Age of Hollywood in 1969, as the shadow of the Manson Family looms in the background. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Damian Lewis, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Margaret Qualley, Tim Roth, and the late Luke Perry.

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 14-25, 2019. Following its Cannes debut, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2019.