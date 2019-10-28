At long last, we have word of the home media release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The latest film from Quentin Tarantino will hit digital in November and Blu-ray in December, and the latter comes in a special 4K collector’s edition loaded with a vintage poster, a vinyl record, and more. Get the full details on the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Blu-ray below, along with a clip of a deleted scene.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Clip

I’ve been eagerly awaiting the release date for the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Blu-ray, and now it’s here. The Quentin Tarantino film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie hits Digital on November 25, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD on December 10. I know many of you out there have switched over to digital-only material, but for the nerds like me who still value physical media, there’s a super cool collector’s edition to sweeten the pot.

The collector’s edition features a “7” vinyl record with two of the soundtrack’s grooviest tunes (complete with turntable adapter), a collectible vintage poster for the Rick Dalton film Operazione Dyn-o-mite! and an exclusive new MAD Magazine parody of the Rick Dalton TV series Bounty Law, Lousy Law.” The Blu-ray release also features twenty additional minutes of footage. The film returned to theaters over the weekend with 10 minutes of new footage, so even if you saw that, you’re getting even more on the Blu release. Here’s a list of the special features included.

Over Twenty Minutes of Additional Scenes

Five exclusive behind the scenes pieces including: Quentin Tarantino’s Love Letter to Hollywood Bob Richardson – For the Love of Film Shop Talk – The Cars of 1969 Restoring Hollywood – The Production Design of Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood The Fashion of 1969



But wait, there’s more! Certain retailers with have their own unique special editions. The Walmart version comes with “Rick Dalton” movie poster cards; a vintage-style film magazine with over 26 never-before-seen production photos comes with the Target release, and Best Buy offers a collectible steelbook.