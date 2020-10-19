Everyone’s favorite summer-loving snowman has another animated short dedicated just to him. In Once Upon a Snowman, we finally get to see Olaf’s unseen origins in a Frozen prequel short film coming to Disney+ this month. Watch the Once Upon a Snowman trailer below.

Once Upon a Snowman Trailer

The film, which is set to debut on Disney+ later this month, “follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle.” And as we see from the trailer, those first steps are already a full-fledged skip, as Olaf cheerily encounters the shopkeeper from Frozen to help solve his identity crisis by finding the perfect nose. He tries everything from a ping-pong paddle to a comb for his face, but just can’t find the right fit…or the right name.

Directed by Trent Correy (animation supervisor on Olaf in Frozen 2) and Dan Abraham (a veteran story artist who boarded Olaf’s “When I Am Older” musical sequence in Frozen 2), Once Upon a Snowman is produced by Nicole Hearon (associate producer on Frozen 2) with Peter Del Vecho (producer on Frozen 2). And of course, Josh Gad comes back to voice his breakout character, Olaf. It’s the latest of the Olaf shorts to come out on Disney+ during the pandemic, the first few of which were animated remotely by the Disney animation team, and voiced by Gad, from home. But Once Upon a Snowman was longer in the making, with Correy and Abraham conceiving of the idea all the way back during production on the first Frozen.

“This is an idea that started to form when I was an animator on the first Frozen,” said Correy. “Dan Abraham and I are so grateful and excited to have had the opportunity to direct this short, working with our incredible colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios.”

Here is the synopsis to Once Upon a Snowman:

Once Upon a Snowman will debut exclusively on Disney+ October 23, 2020.