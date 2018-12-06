Why would anyone make a PG-13 version of Deadpool 2? The answer is pretty obvious, and thankfully, Deadpool himself is here to tell it like it is. In a new Once Upon a Deadpool teaser, Deadpool and hostage/friend Fred Savage go back and forth bickering about why this new holiday edition of Deadpool 2 is coming to theaters at all. Watch it below.

Once Upon a Deadpool Teaser

Let’s be honest: Once Upon a Deadpool is a cash-grab. It’s a way for Fox to make even more money off of Deadpool 2 by dropping a PG-13 cut with a few new scenes. You know it, I know it, and Deadpool knows it. This quick, amusing teaser has Fred Savage – who is being held hostage by Deadpool – asking several questions about just why this is happening. One of those questions: “Why PG-13?” Deadpool’s response: “It’s a family movie. Also, money.”

To everyone’s credit, a portion of the proceeds for this shameless attempt to bilk more money out of Deadpool fans will be going to a good cause. For every ticket sold, $1 will go to the charity Fudge Cancer – previously known as Fuck Cancer, “who have graciously changed their name to be more PG-13 friendly for the 12 days of Once Upon A Deadpool’s release.”

Content-wise, Once Upon a Deadpool is going to be a shorter, cleaner version of Deadpool 2, with a new framing device. Deadpool has abducted Fred Savage, and is forcing him to re-enact his role in The Princess Bride, listening to a story being told. All in all, there’s only about 20 minutes of new material added to the film. Still that’s likely to be enough to draw the audience in.

Once Upon a Deadpool will arrive in theaters on December 12, 2018.