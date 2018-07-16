Is there anything that could top seeing the real-life 85-year-old Ruth Bader Ginsburg do push-ups in the documentary RBG? Perhaps seeing a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg battle gender discrimination in a biopic starring Felicity Jones. On the Basis of Sex chronicles the groundbreaking case against gender inequality that put a young Ginsburg on the map as one of the most talented lawyers in her field. Watch the first official On the Basis of Sex trailer below.

On the Basis of Sex Trailer

It’s been a banner year for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as the Supreme Court Justice continues to be a voice of reason on the highest court in the United States, and becomes the subject of two glossy major motion pictures. The first, RBG, was an acclaimed documentary that examined the Justice’s legacy. The second, On the Basis of Sex, will reveal how she built up that legacy.

Oscar nominee Felicity Jones stars as a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg, on the cusp of her rise as one of the most iconic lawyers in U.S. history. Struggling against sexism, discrimination, and the dismissal of her peers, Ginsburg happens upon a gender discrimination case that could change the course of history — and of her own career. Teaming up with husband, Martin D. Ginsburg (Armie Hammer), Ginsburg aspires to bring a case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination.

It’s an inspiring, sweeping trailer that checks all the boxes for a prestigious Oscar-bait biopic: a swelling soundtrack, the heroine triumphing against all odds, multiple title drops, and Jones dramatically pausing before declaring her name is “Ruth…Bader Ginsburg.”

Directed by Mimi Leder (in her first feature film since Thick as Thieves), On the Basis of Sex also stars Justin Theroux, Sam Waterston, Jack Reynor, and Kathy Bates.

Here is the official synopsis for On the Basis of Sex:

The film tells an inspiring and spirited true story that follows young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she teams with her husband Marty to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination. The feature will premiere in 2018 in line with Justice Ginsburg’s 25th anniversary on the Supreme Court.

On the Basis of Sex opens in theaters on December 25, 2018.