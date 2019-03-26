On the Basis of Sex is a biopic that deals with the early half of Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s life and career, before she became a now-legendary Supreme Court Justice. If you were wondering how accurate the film is, the exclusive On the Basis of Sex clip below provides the answer: pretty darn accurate. Because Justice Ginsburg herself actually took the time to read the script, and provide notes to the screenwriter Daniel Stiepleman – who also happens to be Ginsburg’s nephew.

On the Basis of Sex Clip

In addition to dealing with her many duties as a Supreme Court Justice, it turns out Ruth Bader Ginsburg is also an amateur script reader. In the clip above, On the Basis of Sex screenwriter Daniel Stiepleman talks about how he sent the script for the film off to Ginsburg, and Ginsburg in turn provided notes to help make the movie more accurate. Personally, I’d probably be a nervous wreck giving ruth Bader Ginsburg a screenplay about her life and asking her for notes, but perhaps the fact that Stiepleman is related to the Supreme Court Justice helped give him a little more confidence on the matter.

On the Basis of Sex arrives on Digital and the digital movie app Movies Anywhere this week, on March 26, 2019, and then hits Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on April 9, 2019. Check out the special features for the home media release are below.

Inspired by the incredible true story of a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Felicity Jones), Participant Media’s On the Basis of Sex, distributed by Focus Features, depicts a then-struggling attorney and new mother facing adversity in her fight for equal rights. When Ruth takes on a ground-breaking case, she knows the outcome could alter the courts’ view of gender discrimination. Stronger together, Ruth teams up with her husband, Martin Ginsburg (Armie Hammer), to fight for the case that catapults her to become one of the most important public figures of our time.

BLU-RAY , DVD & DIGITAL BONUS FEATURES: