When you’ve got Kirsten Dunst in a black comedy coming to cable television, you know you’ve struck gold. And striking gold is exactly what Dunst’s character aims to do in On Becoming a God in Central Florida, a dark comedy series about a low-wage waterpark employee cons her way up through the ranks of a pyramid scheme in order to achieve her American Dream. Watch the On Becoming a God in Central Florida trailer below.

On Becoming a God in Central Florida Trailer

It turns out that becoming a god in Central Florida takes more than a few detours and network changes. The ’90s-set series, from George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures and Sony’s TriStar Television, was originally in development at AMC before being picked up by YouTube Premium last year. But despite the rising prestige of YouTube’s subscription service, it feels fitting that On Becoming a God in Central Florida is on a cable network, with Showtime acquiring the nine-episode series for debut this summer.

But if the trailer is any indication, it wasn’t an issue of quality that On Becoming a God in Central Florida has had such a long road to the small screen — the trailer for the outlandishly funny and dark series features Dunst at her wacky character-actress best. Dunst plays a character named Krystal Stubbs who enacts vengeance against Founders American Merchandise, a “cultish, flag-waving, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme,” by scheming her way up through their ranks. Dunst has impressed since her madcap turn in FX’s Fargo, so seeing her unleashed as a vengeful waterpark employee named Krystal sounds like a recipe for success.

On Becoming a God in Central Florida also stars Théodore Pellerin, Beth Ditto, Mel Rodriguez, Ted Levine, Usman Ally, Julie Benz, Melissa De Sousa, John Earl Jelks, Sharon Lawrence, Josh Fadem, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Alexander Skarsgård, and Mary Steenburgen.

Here is the synopsis for On Becoming a God in Central Florida (via Deadline):

Set in a small Orlando-adjacent town in 1992, On Becoming A God in Central Florida follows Krystal Stubbs (Dunst), a minimum-wage water park employee who lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise (FAM) — the cultish, flag-waving, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme that drove her to ruin in the first place, run by the powerful Obie Garbeau II (Levine). Determined to make a better life for herself, Krystal dives deep into FAM and develops a tangled relationship with FAM’s most loyal and fanatical follower Cody (Pellerin), until her business begins to affect those closest to her, including Ernie (Rodriguez), her affable water park boss, and his FAM-skeptic wife Bets (Ditto).

On Becoming a God in Central Florida premieres on Showtime on August 25, 2019.