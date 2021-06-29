Secure your massive safe of cash, Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his boys might be coming for your fortune — for a fourth time.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Don Cheadle revealed that there have been discussions of another Oceans movie — with franchise director Steven Soderbergh himself! Based on Cheadle’s words, it sounds like Soderbergh has given a fourth Oceans movie serious consideration:

“We were talking about it [after ‘Ocean’s Thirteen’], and then Bernie [Mac] passed, and very quickly we were like, ‘No, we don’t want to do it. But I just did a movie with Steven and he said, ‘I think there may be a way to do it again. I’m thinking about it.’ And it didn’t go much further than that. But I don’t know; I don’t know who all would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see.”

Don Cheadle has worked with Soderbergh on six films, including their latest collaboration, No Sudden Move, the crime thriller set to release on HBO Max on July 1. Conversation of a new Oceans movie may be as recent as this film, which wrapped production in November 2020.

What would Oceans 14 look like?

In the decade since Oceans 13 concluded the trilogy, Cheadle’s costars Bernie Mac and Carl Reiner passed away. Getting the rest of the cast together would mean reuniting the original franchise stars, including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Elliot Gould, and Andy Garcia.

It’s worth remembering that the Oceans canon didn’t end with Soderbergh’s last installment. 2018’s Oceans 8 was a blockbuster hit, making $297 billion worldwide, indicating that more Oceans movies were never out of the question. The female-led film took on the task of recreating the beloved trilogy’s stylistic flair as both a continuation and spin-off. The box office success is notable but the film received a lukewarm response critically.

Some argue the missing ingredient was Soderbergh himself. If the original cast is on board and Soderbergh is considering a return to the franchise, maybe this will be the film that brings audiences back to the height of heist movie action. Of course, there is the actual story of Oceans 8 to account for.

The film centered around Danny Ocean’s sister, Debbie (Sandra Bullock) following the criminal’s offscreen death. Could this mean an Oceans movie without the iconic George Clooney? It feels unlikely. After all, most Oceans 8 viewers spent the film waiting for his reappearance, never quite believing him dead.

Plus, with the spin-off being so well watched and received by the general audience, there’s always the possibility of crossing between the two casts. This would mean pulling actresses like Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, or even superstar Rihanna back for more heist movie hijinks. Imagine the onscreen magic of Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as Debbie and Danny Ocean! Imagine the casinos they could rob and Met Galas they could ruin! The Oceans films always did have a penchant for going bigger. What could be bigger than doubling their ensemble cast? (Oceans 22, anyone?)