Universal wants to sing you a little Oblivion Song. The studio will bring the sci-fi comic series from Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and artist Lorenzo De Felici to the big screen. The story follows a man who ventures into an apocalyptic hellscape known as Oblivion in order to rescue people trapped there.

The Wrap reports Universal and Skybound Entertainment are set to turn Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici’s Oblivion Song into a big sci-fi drama. Here’s the rather intriguing premise:

Oblivion Song takes place a decade after 300,000 citizens of Philadelphia were suddenly lost in Oblivion. The government has made every attempt to recover them, but after many years they give up. But Nathan Cole won’t. Cole makes daily trips, risking his life to try and rescue those lost, alone and afraid, living in the apocalyptic hellscape of Oblivion. But maybe he is actually looking for something else? Why can’t he resist the siren call of the Oblivion Song?

As someone from Philadelphia, I have to say that an apocalyptic hellscape suddenly opening up somewhere in the city makes a whole lot of sense. Oblivion Song was first published in March of 2018, and is still on-going – much like Kirkman’s other hot property, The Walking Dead.

“I think the hallmark of great science fiction is that science fiction doesn’t alienate and actually kind of accentuates the human story,” Kirkman said of the comic. “The best science fiction stuff that is completely out there, and very unreal, and very fantastical, and yet completely relatable. And so that’s something that we’re trying to do here. This situation is more than likely never to happen in real life we are never going to see a large chunk of a major city sent to another dimension. This is something that we look at very realistically and that the characters have very real reactions to and it is something that on an emotional core we can all relate to. We’ve all suffered loss in our life. We’ve all dealt with tragedy, either small or huge depending on our individual cases. So, this is still something that we can relate to despite the fact that it is this insane crazy science fiction thing.”

While no director has been lined-up yet, Sean O’Keefe is writing the Oblivion Song screenplay. O’Keefe’s feature screenplay debut is the upcoming film Wonderland, which once again teams Mark Wahlberg with director Peter Berg. O’Keefe is also attached to write the Green Hornet reboot, should that ever happen.

I haven’t read Oblivion Song, but I like the sound of the story. This could turn out well in the right hands, and it might even be a great stand-alone film – not something created specifically to start a franchise. Remember movies like that?