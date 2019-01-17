It turns out the end of the world is a lot trippier and sexier than we anticipated. But it’s not really the apocalypse as the new Starz series Now Apocalypse implies. It’s just the romantic trials and tribulations of the millennials at the center of the series created by Gregg Araki and executive produced by Steven Soderbergh that seem world-ending — and peppered with an odd amount of hallucinations and monsters. Watch the Now Apocalypse trailer below.

Now Apocalypse Trailer

Now Apocalypse takes a psychedelic approach to the millennial romantic comedy series. Gregg Araki, the filmmaker behind acclaimed films like Kaboom and Mysterious Skin, directs and executive produces the Starz series about a group of friends exploring love, sexuality and fame in Los Angeles. The series centers around Ulysses (Avan Jogia), a man who embarks on various dating misadventures in contemporary L.A. while struggling with premonitions that the world is ending. To make matters worse, a very sexy and shirtless Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) ominously declares, “It’s the end of the f???ing world as we know it”!

Apart from the protagonist’s paranoid visions, Now Apocalypse admittedly sounds like every current millennial series in the line of Girls, Master of None, and Insecure. But you have to take into account the series’ distinct neon, kaleidoscopic look. “If this isn’t the craziest thing I’ve ever read, it’s tied for first,” Soderbergh said of Araki’s unique vision for the series last year. “We will not be responsible for people’s heads splitting in half when they see it.”

The trippy series may very well blow the minds of audiences when it premieres at the Sundance Film Festival this month. But after that glitzy premiere, it will air all 10 of its episodes following the season 2 premiere of American Gods — which will make for an appropriately mind-bending TV block.

Here’s the official synopsis for Now Apocalypse:

“Now Apocalypse” is a half-hour comedy series created and executive produced by Gregg Araki (Kaboom, Mysterious Skin). Steven Soderbergh (“The Girlfriend Experience,” Logan Lucky) and Gregory Jacobs (Magic Mike XXL, “Red Oaks”) also serve as executive producers. This surreal, coming-of-age comedy series centers on Ulysses (Avan Jogia, “Tut,” “Twisted”) and his friends Carly (Kelli Berglund, “Lab Rats,” Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors), Ford (Beau Mirchoff, “Awkward,” “The Fosters”) and Severine (Roxane Mesquida, Kaboom, “Gossip Girl”), who are on various quests pursuing love, sex and fame.

Now Apocalypse premieres on Starz on March 10, 2019.