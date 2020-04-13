We’re all stuck inside right now, but that doesn’t mean NOS4A2 can’t take us on a trip back to Christmasland. The second season of the AMC Joe Hill adaptation jumps forward in time from season 1, but once again finds Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) going up against the evil Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). And a new NOS4A2 season 2 trailer is here to give us a glimpse of the horrors to come.

NOS4A2 Season 2 Trailer

The second season of NOS4A2 moves forward 8 years, where “Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.”

In the series, Vic is “a young working-class artist who discovers that she has a supernatural ability to track the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx. Manx feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland — a twisted Christmas Village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic must strive to defeat Manx and rescue his victims — without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.”

I read the NOS4A2 novel, and I’ll confess I wasn’t a huge fan of it. I tend to enjoy Joe Hill’s short stories more than his novels, but that’s just me. However, I’m always up for more horror TV, and I think I’m going to try to catch up with the first season of this show in time for its season 2 premiere, which is set for June 1 at 10:00 P.M. EST on AMC.

In addition to Cummings and Quinto, the series also features Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Confort.