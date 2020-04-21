You’re going to have to wait a little longer before returning to Chrismtasland. AMC has delayed the NOS4A2 season 2 premiere that was supposed to arrive on June 1. It will now drop on June 21, which isn’t that huge of a delay. Meanwhile, Creepshow season 1, which is already streaming on the AMC-owned Shudder streaming service, is being extended for a six-week run on the network. AMC originally planned to run it for three weeks.

The coronavirus is causing hell for schedules of films and TV shows, and as a result, premiere and release dates are constantly in flux. AMC had originally announced June 1, 2020 as the premiere date for NOS4A2 season 2, but will now premiere the second season on June 21. Based on the novel by Joe Hill, season 2 “picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.”

Creepshow season 1, which has already aired in full on Shudder, was originally going to air for three weeks on AMC, with two episodes aired back-to-back, from May 4 through May 18. Now, to fill the NOS4A2 void, AMC will run only one episode of the series at a time, on Mondays from May 4 through June 8. Inspired by the George Romero/Stephen King movie of the same name, Creepshow is a horror anthology series created by Greg Nicotero. Stories for the first season were drawn from the work of Stephen King, Joe Hill, Josh Malerman, Joe R. Lansdale, Christopher Buehlman, Bruce Jones, John Skipp and Dori Miller, David J. Schow, John Harrison and Greg Nicotero, Paul Dini and Stephen Langford, John Esposito, and Rob Schrab.

“Nothing could make me happier than to continue my creative relationship with AMC by having Creepshow play on AMC Networks,” said Nicotero. “This project truly is a labor of love for me and an opportunity for me to continue the legacy of George Romero by continuing the tradition of Creepshow with scary, thrilling and fun takes of suspense and terror.”