Zachary Quinto is unrecognizable in the first NOS4A2 photo. Quinto plays the evil Charlie Manx, an immortal vampire-like creature that rejuvenates by feeding on the souls of children. Based on the book by Joe Hill (son of Stephen King), NOS4A2 is headed to AMC next year. Ashleigh Cummings also stars, playing the only person who ever managed to escape from Manx. See the NOS4A2 photo below.

If you didn’t know that was Zachary Quinto under all that make-up, you might never guess his true identity. I’ll admit I was a little skeptical when I heard Quinto was being cast as Charlie Manx in the NOS4A2 series, but I’m sold now. The actor looks suitably gnarly and creepy slathered in all that ghoulish make-up. Manx is a “seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law.” The photo comes courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

The series is adapted from Joe Hill’s novel, and it’s already been made clear this take on the material is going to differ ever-so-slightly from the book. In the series, Ashleigh Cummings stars as Vic McQueen, “a young, working-class artist whose creativity awakens a supernatural ability to track Manx. What Vic lacks in social confidence, she makes up for in courage, humor, and tough-as-nails grit. She strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.” In Hill’s book, Vic was a bit older than Cummings, and she also had a son targeted by Manx. It looks like they’re excising the son character from the show.

“[Vic is] a working-class kid who has such a creative mind that it actually gives her a kind of superpower,” showrunner Jami O’Brien tells EW. “Charlie Manx becomes aware of her and realizes that she may be bad news for him, so he has to figure out pretty quickly what to do about her.”

While the NOS4A2 show appears to be adapting the entire book into one 10-part series, O’Brien doesn’t rule out the idea of future seasons. “There’s no limit to the number of folks that we could meet that have interesting powers and interesting landscapes that they inhabit,” she tells EW.

This is one of two Joe Hill series headed our way. Netflix is also working on an adaptation of his comic series Locke & Key. NOS4A2 will arrive sometime in 2019.