In the AMC series NOS4A2, Zachary Quinto plays a rather ancient-looking supernatural serial killer named Charlie Manx. Since Quinto looks even younger than his actual age of 41, the makers of NOS4A2 had to slap some serious make-up on him to pull off the appropriate look. In the NOS4A2 featurette below, watch as Quinto calmly checks his cellphone as make-up artists bury him in prosthetics.

NOS4A2 Featurette

Want to see how Zachary Quinto becomes an elderly serial killer? This video will show you the way. There’s something amusing about the nonchalant way Quinto sits there, checking his phone, as make-up artists apply layer after layer of make-up and prosthetics to his face – just another day at work. Having read NOS4A2, I’ll admit that I was surprised when Quinto was cast in the role of Charlie Manx. But having seen the first episode of the show, I’m sold. The actor makes the part his own, and the make-up effects are impressive enough that they don’t become distracting.

Based on the novel by Joe Hill, NOS4A2 “tells the story of Charlie Manx, a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Manx finds his whole world threatened when a young woman in New England discovers she has a dangerous gift.” In addition to Quinto, the series features Ashleigh Cummings, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Virginia Kull, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

I enjoyed Hill’s novel, but based on the episodes of the show I’ve seen, I think this might be one of those rare cases where an adaptation improves upon the source material. NOS4A2 does stick pretty closely to Hill’s book, but it also makes some distinct changes – changes for the better, in my humble opinion. If you’ve read the book, you can decide for yourself when NOS4A2 premieres on AMC Sunday, June 2 at 10 pm. Please watch it, if only to prove to AMC it’s worth making shows other than Walking Dead spin-offs.