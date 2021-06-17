Nobody, the movie that turned Bob Odenkirk into an action star, is now on digital and headed to Blu-ray next week. In honor of the home media release, we’re debuting an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip that shows off how the film’s brutal, bloody bus fight sequence was put together, first in a pre-visulation stage and then on set.

Nobody Clip

In Nobody, “Hutch is a nobody. As an overlooked and underestimated father and husband, he takes life’s indignities on the chin and never rocks the boat. But when his daughter loses her beloved kitty-cat bracelet in a robbery, Hutch hits a boiling point no one knew he had. What happens when a pushover finally pushes back? Hutch flips from regular dad to fearless fighter by taking his enemies on a wild ride of explosive revenge.”

Bob Odenkirk plays Hutch, and he’s definitely the best thing the movie has going for it (I was slightly disappointed with the movie itself, here’s my review). But while Odenkirk has transformed from a comedic actor to a pretty damn good dramatic actor on Better Call Saul, he’s never really done action until now. And it was important for Odenkirk to do as much of his own action work as possible so we really get to see him fighting and kicking ass.

One of the first fight scenes in the film has Hutch going up against a gang of hoodlums on a bus, and the above behind-the-scenes video has Odenkirk, producer David Leitch, director Ilya Naishuller, and stunt coordinator Greg Rementer breaking down how it was all put together. There’s even footage of the stunt team blocking out the scene elsewhere beforehand.

Nobody Home Media Info and Special Features

Nobody is now available digitally, and it will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 22, 2021, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The release features deleted scenes, “a look inside director Ilya Naishuller’s style and sensibility in creating the film,” and a breakdown of the stunt choreography. Here’s a full list of special features.