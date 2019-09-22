Better call Bob Odenkirk if you need saving. Because the Emmy-winning actor is making the switch to action. Bob Odenkirk is set to star in the Universal action thriller Nobody. Odenkirk will lead the Nobody cast, which will be helmed by Hardcore Henry director Ilya Naishuller.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal has set a release date for the Bob Odenkirk-starring action thriller Nobody. The film, which will be directed by Ilya Naishuller based on a script by John Wick‘s Derek Kolstad, will open on August 14, 2020.

The film follows Odenkirk as “an overlooked suburban dad no one would look at twice. But when two thieves break into his house, the crime fires up unknown rage within him, sending him on a path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.”

In addition to starring, Odenkirk will produce the film alongside Deadpool 2 director David Leitch who, according to Business Insider’s Jason Guerrasio, will be returning to his John Wick roots with this movie. “Odenkirk has been in training for some time getting ready for role,” Guerrasio notes in a tweet. Also producing are 87North’s Kelly McCormick, Marc Provissiero for Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Braden Aftergood for his Eighty Two Films.

This movie marks a major shift for Bob Odenkirk, who had mostly been relegated to comedic roles before breaking out as the corrupt lawyer Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad. The role led him to starring in the acclaimed spin-off series Better Call Saul, for which he’s earned four Emmy nominations. Since then, Odenkirk has been popping up in prestige pictures left and right, but he hasn’t yet gotten the chance to try his hand at being a proper action star. But, as Liam Neeson’s Taken franchise has shown us, it’s never too late. So everyone gird your loins because Bob Odenkirk: Action Hero is coming to a theater near you.