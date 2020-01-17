This week, Billie Eilish announced that she is writing and performing the song for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die. Hans Zimmer was also confirmed to write the score. Zimmer was on a Television Critics Association panel for the nature docu-series Seven Worlds, One Planet, for which he also provided the score. After the panel, he spoke with reporters about upcoming projects.

Find out how Zimmer is going to work with Eilish, how he hooked up with the Bond producers, and how far along he is on the score. You can hear Zimmer’s Seven Worlds, One Planet starting January 19 on BBC America.

Billie Eilish was familiar with Hans Zimmer

Billie Eilish made waves when Jimmie Kimmel asked her if she knew who Van Halen was and she didn’t. It was understandable for a teenager not to know classic rock bands. Hans Zimmer has also been composing since before Eilish was born, but they’re working closely together now.

“Yeah, we’ve become pretty good friends,” Zimmer said.

Usually the title song of a James Bond movie incorporates the film’s score, like “Nobody Does it Better” in The Spy Who Loved Me or “A View to a Kill” from that film. Even “The World Is Not Enough” weaved its way into the film score. In those films, composers Marvin Hamlisch, John Barry and David Arnold had a hand in the the song.

Barbara Broccoli was a friend before she was Hans Zimmer’s boss

Zimmer follows in the footsteps of Bond movie composers Barry, Hamlisch, Arnold and original 007 theme composer Monty Newman. Dan Romer was originally set to score No Time to Die, but Zimmer explained how EON producer Barbara Broccoli came to him.

“I mean, I never thought I would do this,” Zimmer said. “I honestly never thought about it other than that Barbara Broccoli is a really dear friend. I just love her as a human being. We’ve hung out together at Tangiers and exotic places and I love Bond.”

No Time to Die is out April 10. With three months to go, Zimmer was taking off from TCA to go back to the studio. “The only reason I stayed here was for these guys,” Zimmer said. “I came to do this, I’m going back to finish something there. It never stops.”

Zimmer is also slated to score Wonder Woman 1984, Top Gun: Maverick, Dune, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and Space Jam 2 so he’ll be busy.