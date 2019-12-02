The first trailer for Daniel Craig‘s final outing as James Bond is almost here, but if you can’t wait much longer, this No Time to Die teaser might hold you over. This 25th entry in the Bond franchise finds Cary Joji Fukunaga at the helm, directing a cast that includes returning franchise members Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Léa Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, and Ben Whishaw, and new additions Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, and new Bond villain Rami Malek.

Normally, the trailer-for-a-trailer trend is frustrating, but this is the first real footage released for the new Bond film, and it’s pretty darn cool, so it’s definitely worth checking out.

No Time To Die Teaser

Well, damn! This looks exciting! Sure, it’s super quick, and not even a full trailer. But I’m digging the style Cary Joji Fukunaga is working with here. And hey, there’s a shot of Ana de Armas walking around firing two machine guns at once – what more do you need? That motorcycle jump is neat, and then there’s that mysterious moment where a masked figure is glimpsed behind warped glass. I’ve seen some people suggest the person in the mask might be Rami Malek’s villainous character, but we’ll have to wait to find out for sure.

No Time to Die has had a bit of a bumpy road to the big screen. At one point, Danny Boyle was set to direct – but departed over creative differences. Rumblings of script problems persist, but there’s potential here thanks to the addition of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was brought in at Daniel Craig’s request to punch things up. Waller-Bridge tackled the script along with Fukunaga and Scott Z. Burns, working off an early draft by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

In No Time to Die, “James Bond has left active service when his friend, the CIA officer Felix Leiter, enlists his help in the search for a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that the scientist was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.” The full trailer will arrive this Wednesday, December 4.

No Time to Die opens April 8, 2020.