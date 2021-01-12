When will it be time to see No Time to Die? Apparently, the answer is, “Fall 2021, maybe?” The latest James Bond adventure has already had its release date shuffled around before, and currently, it’s sitting on an April 2021 release date. But multiple sources are reporting that the film is all but certain to move again – likely to sometime in the fall. While this news will no doubt disappoint Bond fans, it can hardly come as a surprise at this point.

No Time to Die, Daniel Craig‘s final outing as 007, was originally supposed to hit theaters in April 2020. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way of that idea, and the film was pushed to a November 2020 release date. At the time, many were hoping the world would’ve gotten the pandemic under control by then. But of course, as we all know now, that didn’t happen. As a result, No Time to Die was pushed yet again – to April 2021.

But even though there’s now a vaccine in play, the virus continues to be a serious concern. The UK, one of the major markets for Bond, has just entered its third lockdown since this all began, and here in the United States, the rollout of the vaccine has been lackluster and uncoordinated. As a result, it looks like No Time to Die is about to get moved again.

Rumors of the move started this week when Dutch exhibitor Carlo Lambregts claimed the film was vacating its April release for November. I reached out to publicists handling the film to get a confirmation, but have yet to hear back. In the meantime, Deadline is now reporting that “several sources” are reporting the release date change is imminent, although studio MGM still has no comment on the matter.

MGM also reportedly streamed No Time to Die for several streaming services, but the studio was asking for $600 million for streaming rights, and no services wanted to pony up that kind of cash. With all of this in mind, it’s all but certain No Time to Die will stick to an exclusive theatrical release – we just don’t know when that theatrical release will happen. November is probably a good bet, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The 25th Bond film, No Time to Die will bring an end to Daniel Craig’s reign as the super-spy. Cary Joji Fukunaga directs the pic, and the filmmaker also contributed to the script with writers Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. In addition to Craig, No Time to Die features Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Billy Magnussen.