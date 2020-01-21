Daniel Craig‘s James Bond era is the saga of a man eternally in the need of a break. Craig’s 007 has attempted to retire numerous times before, and his latest effort to leave the espionage world forever at the beginning of No Time to Die will inevitably also fail. But how exactly did they pull him back in? New No Time to Die plot details reveal the reason that Bond is back for one more go-around (and a last one for Craig), and what it has to do with Chrisotph Waltz’s returning Spectre villain Blofeld.

Entertainment Weekly debuted a glitzy new look at the cast of No Time to Die in its cover story on the 25th James Bond outing, which was filled with more details about the film’s mysterious plot than ever before. The film picks up “some time after” the events of 2015’s Spectre, when he had he left the espionage world behind to begin a new life with Léa Seydoux’s French psychologist Madeleine Swann. No Time to Die finds Bond retired and living in Jamaica, but producer Barbara Broccoli hints that Bond and Swann are no longer getting along so swimmingly:

“He decided to go off with her and try to have a normal life. Which, of course, we completely blow a hole through at the beginning of this one. He starts off on a romantic journey with Madeleine and then believes that he’s been betrayed by her.”

Seydoux adds cryptically, “S— happens! Everything falls apart.”

Are his romantic troubles what bring Bond back to the spy game? Not exactly — according to EW, it was Bond’s old CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), who asks him for help to rescue a kidnapped scientist (David Dencik, Top of the Lake). This takes Bond to Cuba where he follows the trail of Rami Malek‘s mysterious scarred villain Safin (who may or may not be Dr. No, per fan theories).

“Let’s just say that there are some immense challenges [he] has faced in his life,” Malek said of his Big Bad’s prominent facial scars.

No Time to Die is packed full of Bond villain’s, with Christoph Waltz’s SPECTRE chief Ernst Stavro Blofeld set to return after his appearance in Spectre. After his life was spared by Bond in the last installment, Blofeld has been languishing in Belmarsh Prison. But the baddie is up to something, Broccoli says, who confirms that “he’s actually communicating to the SPECTRE agents” from within the prison.

The film also features the return of Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, and Rory Kinnear, reprising roles from previous films in the franchise, along with newcomers Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, and Billy Magnussen.

No Time to Die opens April 8, 2020.