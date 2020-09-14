Will Rami Malek‘s Safin be the next great Bond villain? We’ll see – assuming No Time to Die ever comes out, that is. A new No Time to Die featurette focuses on Safin, with Malek and director Cary Joji Fukunaga talking about how dangerous and scary this mask-wearing bad guy is. Hurry up and watch the featurette below before MGM decides to change the movie’s release date again.

No Time to Die Featurette

In No Time to Die, “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

That “mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology” is Safin, played by Rami Malek. As Malek explains, it was important for him to make the character “unsettling” while also playing up the fact that Safin is a villain who thinks of himself as a hero. That’s an approach that usually works well for great movie villains – they think they’re totally justified in what they’re doing. I think Malek is a strong actor, and while I found his Oscar-winning performance in Bohemian Rhapsody to be rather underwhelming, I look forward to seeing him work with better roles, and I’m curious to see what he does with a Bond villain.

Meanwhile, director Cary Joji Fukunaga adds that “What [Safin] wants and what he’s willing to do makes him a very frightening character.” Of course, we don’t really know yet what Safin is “willing to do,” because that’s being kept secret. No Time to Die was originally going to open in April, but of course, the coronavirus changed that. The current release date in the U.S. is November 20, but there’s a good chance that’s going to change, too. Because while many theaters in the country reopened recently, the less-than-great box office numbers for Tenet have studios running scared and rethinking releasing big movies into theaters right now. Will No Time to Die get pushed yet again? I wouldn’t be surprised.

No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga co-wrote the script with Neal Purvis & Robert Wade and Pheobe Waller-Bridge.