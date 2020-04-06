No Time to Die was supposed to grace us with its presence this month, but then the coronavirus stepped in and threw a wrench into those plans. Now the latest James Bond film is set for a November release, which has lead some to wonder if director Cary Fukunaga would use this time to re-edit and perhaps polish the film more before its eventual release date. According to Fukunaga, the answer to that question is a big fat no. In fact, Fukunaga says the film is great as is already, and doesn’t need any more work.

No Time to Die is in the can. If you thought the release delay was going to be used as an excuse to do more post-production work on the flick, you were mistaken. Folks on Instagram took to asking Cary Fukunaga this question directly, and the director was nice enough to answer. When asked if he was using this time to “trim and polish” the latest Bond epic, Fukunaga replied:

“Some people have asked me this and although more time would have been lovely, we had to put our pencils down when we finished our post-production window, which was thankfully before COVID shut everything else down.”

In other words: it’s a done deal. Fukunaga even expanded on this, commenting that even if he wanted to do more post-production work it’s just not in the film’s budget – that sort of work costs money, folks. “Although Bond is a big movie, we still have to weigh cost with value,” Fukunaga said, adding: “And like anything, you could tinker endlessly. The movie is great as it is, hope yall will feel [the] same too when it comes out.”

It’s good to know that Fukunaga is happy with the finished film (although I wouldn’t expect him to pop-up months before release and say, “Guess what guys: my movie sucks.”)

In No Time to Die, “Five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, James Bond has left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

No Time to Die opens in the U.S. November 25.