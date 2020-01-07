Hans Zimmer is lending his rock god chops to the new James Bond film. Zimmer is swooping in to take over as the No Time to Die composer, replacing the previously announced Dan Romer, the American composer behind the Netflix series Maniac.

Variety reports that Zimmer is taking over as composer for No Time to Die, the 25th film in the 007 franchise and the last James Bond outing for star Daniel Craig. Dan Romer was announced last summer as the composer for No Time to Die, joining his Maniac and Beasts of No Nation director Cary Fukanaga. Fukanaga bringing his frequent collaborator on board seemed to mark a departure from the traditional sound invoking the iconic work of original composer John Barry, as Romer’s scores tend to veer more towards sweet and melancholy.

But it seems that the score for No Time to Die will be pivoting back toward a more bombastic, powerful arrangement courtesy of Zimmer, who has helped shape the modern landscape of movie scores with his award-winning work for films like Gladiator, Inception, and the Dark Knight Trilogy.

Zimmer comes in as a last-minute replacement for Romer after the composer was dismissed last month by Eon Productions, the Broccoli family enterprise that has been in charge of all Bond films dating back to 1962’s Dr. No. “Creative differences” are the (usual) reasons being stated for Romer’s dismissal. Variety reports that it was speculated that Zimmer, who is also juggling scores for Wonder Woman 1984, Top Gun: Maverick, and Dune in 2020, may recruit help to finish the No Time to Die score in time for its April 10 release, with recording needing to be completed by mid-February. Variety suggests that past Zimmer collaborators like Benjamin Wallfisch (Blade Runner 2049) and Lorne Balfe (Ad Astra, Mission: Impossible – Fallout) could be in contention. David Arnold, the composer of five Bond films, including the first two in the Craig era (Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace), confirmed to Variety that he has not been contacted about coming in for No Time to Die.

No Time to Die is currently in post-production. The film is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020.