The trailer for the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, arrives tomorrow, but first, here are some character posters. They give us our first real look at Rami Malek‘s villain character, as well as new looks at Daniel Craig‘s Bond, Ben Whishaw‘s Q looking very uncomfortable about having his own character poster, and more. Sadly, Rory Kinnear’s Bill Tanner doesn’t get his own poster – sorry, Tanner Stans. See the No Time to Die character posters below.

First up, here’s the man himself, and his sweater game is on point. Daniel Craig’s Bond looks ready to both shoot someone and say “This is my last movie.” In the film, Bond “has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help.” Speaking of which: Felix doesn’t get his own poster. Bummer.

Next, we have Rami Malek as Safin, the new Bond villain. There’s definitely some sort of creepy make-up slathered over Malek’s face here, and he looks suitably menacing. We don’t know much about him other than that he’s described as “a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.” Also, this poster really makes it look like he’s wearing a cape, which is a fashion statement I support.

Lashana Lynch plays Nomi, who – if rumors are to be believed – is the first female 007. That’s not to say she’s the new James Bond, but rather that after Bond retired, MI6 assigned the 007 code name to Nomi.

Léa Seydoux returns Dr. Madeleine Swann, and that in itself is interesting. It’s very rare for a “Bond Girl” to return, yet Madeleine is back from Spectre. What part does she have to play in this adventure? Who knows!

This might be my favorite of the bunch just because it looks so out of place. Every other character poster has the cast in badass or cool poses, and then there’s Ben Whishaw as Q, adjusting his glasses and seeming completely befuddled that he got his own character poster.

Last, but certainly not least, it’s Knives Out breakout Ana de Armas as Paloma. We don’t know much about her character – is she good or bad? But we do know she looks fabulous while clutching two guns, and isn’t that what matters most?

No Time to Die opens April 10, 2020.