No Sudden Move has suddenly become the hottest film at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. Steven Soderbergh‘s star-studded crime drama has set its premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, ahead of its HBO Max and theatrical release, with the festival spotlighting the film as its Centerpiece Gala selection. And with a cast that includes Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, and Ray Liotta, it’s no wonder that the red carpet is being rolled out for No Sudden Move. Watch the No Sudden Move teaser below.

No Sudden Move Teaser

Warner Bros. released the first No Sudden Move teaser introducing the ultra-talented cast of the Steven Soderbergh crime drama, which includes Cheadle, del Toro, Harbour, with Ray Liotta, alongside Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke. The teaser doesn’t show much in the way of actual footage, but does feature the cast in-character navigating the crime world of 1954 Detroit.

With the teaser comes the announcement that No Sudden Move will be the Centerpiece Gala selection for the 20th Tribeca Film Festival premiering at The Battery in New York City on Saturday, June 18. The premiere will be part of Tribeca’s 12-day celebration as the first in-person film festival in North America since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the No Sudden Move cast will also appear at the premiere.

“A year ago I was on lockdown in Tribeca, so I never imagined we could return 12 months later with a new movie screening for a live audience in our neighborhood,” Steven Soderbergh said. “I’m VERY happy.”

“No Sudden Move is a fantastic addition to our lineup and Steven has been such a great friend of the festival. Each year, he brings a unique ability to capture audiences through his films, with such powerful and prolific moments,” added Jane Rosenthal, Co-Founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival. “I suspect this year will be no different. ‘No Sudden Move’ will definitely be a crowd-pleaser and I’m looking forward to enjoying it under the New York skyline.”

Here is the synopsis for No Sudden Move, which is directed by Soderbergh from a script by Ed Solomon:

Set in 1954 Detroit, No Sudden Move stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, with Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw and Bill Duke. The story centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.

No Sudden Move premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 18, 2021 before hitting theaters and HBO Max on July 1, 2021.