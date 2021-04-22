Kaitlyn Dever has found her next feature film project. The Booksmart star had a banner year in 2019, breaking out in the Olivia Wilde-directed teen comedy before showing her dramatic chops in the Netflix limited series Unbelievable. Roles lined up for Dever, including a part in the feature film adaptation of hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. Now Dever has found her next movie with Spontaneous writer/director Brian Duffield.

Deadline reports that Dever is set to star in the feature film No One Will Save You, written and directed by Brian Duffield. 20th Century Studios has acquired the rights to the movie following a “competitive auction.” Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum will produce for Star Thrower Entertainment.

There are currently no plot details available for No One Will Save You, not even information about its genre. Is it a comedy? Drama? Based on Duffield’s last sleeper hit film Spontaneous — a black comedy starring Katherine Langford about high school students who start to spontaneously combust — it will likely be a teen comedy with a sharp twist, which seems to suit Dever’s talents.

Dever has broken out in a big way following the one-two punch of Booksmart and Unbelievable. Playing the best friend of Beanie Feldman’s protagonist of the teen comedy, Dever immediately established herself as a new teen sweetheart in Booksmart. Then she went on to earn a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Unbelievable, as a teen who is charged with lying about being raped. Dever has been keeping busy ever since, shooting the Hulu limited series Dopesick alongside Michael Keaton and signing up for Stephen Chbosky’s feature adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen for Universal and Marc Platt Productions.

I like Dever and think that she could be a new matinee star if she chooses her roles right. As of now, she’s best known for her supporting roles, but given the right starring vehicle, she could become a big force onscreen.

Meanwhile, Duffield made his feature directorial debut with the sci-fi comedy Spontaneous last year, and impressed with the sleeper hit, which earned strong reviews and holds an impressive 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Duffield has also penned the scripts for Insurgent from the Divergent series, Netflix’s The Babysitter movies, Underwater, and Love and Monsters. He is currently acting as showrunner for Legendary and Netflix’s Skull Island and is producing Cocaine Bear for Universal and director Elizabeth Banks.