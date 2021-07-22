Setting aside time for your health and wellness is very important self-care that we’ve all been neglecting. But have no fear, Nicole Kidman has just the fix for you. In her new limited series for Hulu, Kidman plays a health guru set on improving the lives of nine strangers who’ve decided to spend 10 days at her resort. Her approach includes all kinds of helpful wellness strategies… including digging their own graves and lying in them. Which definitely won’t have any lasting psychological impact.

This trippy drama comes from a book by Liane Moriarty, the author of Big Little Lies, and reunites Kidman with David E. Kelley. If this kind of twisting drama is in your wheelhouse, then get ready, because Nine Perfect Strangers is just weeks away from release.

Check out the trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers below!

Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer

Masha is the mysterious owner and leader at the center of the retreat whose intentions may not be as pure as she says. As she repeatedly says, for any healing to occur, the strangers must put themselves entirely in her hands. What having this control means to Masha, and what she’ll do with it, are the questions likely to be answered over the series. It spells out trouble for these vulnerable people, who each come with varying levels of openness, but all seem somewhat desperate for her help. Ultimately, they have no choice but to trust her as the “expert” in the field, however reluctant they feel.

Early in the trailer, Luke Evans’ character calls wellness retreats “utter crap” but is quickly reminded that whatever his opinions, he’s still chosen to attend and put himself at Masha’s mercy. In brief flashbacks, we see glimpses of the memories that haunt the characters, with an ominous reminder that Masha has chosen them all for a reason. All we know for sure is that Masha is determined to have them surrender themselves to her. But how easily can they trust yet another stranger?

Is Any of This Actually Healthy?

Funnily, Nine Perfect Strangers comes the same year as HBO’s The White Lotus, another show about intrigue at a resort. However, Hulu’s series puts much more emphasis on the isolation and questions of trauma. Knowing Moriarty’s past approaches, there’s bound to be much more bubbling beneath the surface of each character.

Nine Perfect Strangers has a stacked cast of characters for Kidman to psychologically torture — or, if we’re totally misreading her weird vibes, actually help find relief. The cast includes Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto.

Jonathan Levine directs all eight episodes of the limited series, while Kelley serves as showrunner, having co-written the show alongside John-Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss.

The first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers will be available to stream on Hulu on August 18 with weekly releases to follow.

Check out the official synopsis for Nine Perfect Strangers below.