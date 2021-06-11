Nicole Kidman, who seems to gravitate more towards TV these days, is back with another adaptation of a book by the author of Big Little Lies. In Nine Perfect Strangers, Kidman leads a big cast in a series set in a boutique health-and-wellness resort. Sounds nice and relaxing, right? Well, don’t get too comfortable yet. Things aren’t what they seem. Watch the Nine Perfect Strangers trailer below.

Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer

How’s this for a cast? Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto. They all star in Nine Perfect Strangers, a new series from David E. Kelley, based on the book by Liane Moriarty. The last time Kidman and Kelley got together to adapt a Moriarty book we got Big Little Lies. The first season of that show became something and buzzworthy. Can Nine Perfect Strangers follow in its footsteps? Or will it be more like Big Little Lies season 2, AKA a big disappointment?

Nine Perfect Strangers, One Hulu Show

Nine Perfect Strangers “takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”

That’s the official synopsis, and it’s understandably vague. Perhaps the book synopsis will shed some more light on this matter:

Nine people gather at a remote health resort. Some are here to lose weight, some are here to get a reboot on life, some are here for reasons they can’t even admit to themselves. Amidst all of the luxury and pampering, the mindfulness and meditation, they know these ten days might involve some real work. But none of them could imagine just how challenging the next ten days are going to be. Frances Welty, the formerly best-selling romantic novelist, arrives at Tranquillum House nursing a bad back, a broken heart, and an exquisitely painful paper cut. She’s immediately intrigued by her fellow guests. Most of them don’t look to be in need of a health resort at all. But the person that intrigues her most is the strange and charismatic owner/director of Tranquillum House. Could this person really have the answers Frances didn’t even know she was seeking? Should Frances put aside her doubts and immerse herself in everything Tranquillum House has to offer – or should she run while she still can? It’s not long before every guest at Tranquillum House is asking exactly the same question.

Hmmm…mysterious. In any case, I’m going to check this out, because I love when Nicole Kidman slaps on a wig and gets crazy. I also like that this looks like a dramatic turn from Melissa McCarthy. We need more serious roles from her, I say!

The series is co-written by David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, and Samantha Strauss, and co-showrun by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, with Jonathan Levine directing. Look for Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu starting August 18.