Levine has been put in charge of Nine Perfect Strangers, the highly anticipated Hulu limiteds series starring Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten, and Tiffany Boone.

The series — which Levine will also executive produce alongside Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Liane Moriarty, David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and McCarthy — will be the filmmaker’s follow-up to his 2019 comedy Long Shot and his first TV directing gig since helming the pilot of I’m Dying Up Here in 2017. Nine Perfect Strangers reunites Levine with Papandrea, who worked with him on the zombie romantic-comedy Warm Bodies.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s 2018 novel of the same name, Nine Perfect Strangers follows nine city dwellers who arrive at a boutique health-and-wellness resort to “try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.” The book is described as a darkly comic thriller, the comic side of which will likely be right up Levine’s alley.

Here is the book’s synopsis:

Nine people gather at a remote health resort. Some are here to lose weight, some are here to get a reboot on life, some are here for reasons they can’t even admit to themselves. Amidst all of the luxury and pampering, the mindfulness and meditation, they know these ten days might involve some real work. But none of them could imagine just how challenging the next ten days are going to be. Frances Welty, the formerly best-selling romantic novelist, arrives at Tranquillum House nursing a bad back, a broken heart, and an exquisitely painful paper cut. She’s immediately intrigued by her fellow guests. Most of them don’t look to be in need of a health resort at all. But the person that intrigues her most is the strange and charismatic owner/director of Tranquillum House. Could this person really have the answers Frances didn’t even know she was seeking? Should Frances put aside her doubts and immerse herself in everything Tranquillum House has to offer – or should she run while she still can? It’s not long before every guest at Tranquillum House is asking exactly the same question.

The series is written by Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, and Samantha Strauss, with Kelley and Butterworth acting as co-showrunners. Hulu hopes to premiere the series in 2021.